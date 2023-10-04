- New vehicle: T26E4 "Super Pershing"!
- Increased impact sound effects for a more satisfying experience.
- Reduced damage of Tiger II to 3
- Fixed dynamic music
多炮塔神教 测试版 update for 4 October 2023
0.3.19
