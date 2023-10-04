 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 测试版 update for 4 October 2023

0.3.19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New vehicle: T26E4 "Super Pershing"!
  • Increased impact sound effects for a more satisfying experience.
  • Reduced damage of Tiger II to 3
  • Fixed dynamic music

