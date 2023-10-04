Patch version 1.0.1 (3365)

Hello conductors!
Thank you for your patience as we worked on this patch to fix our launch day bugs. Here's a full list of fixes for this patch:
- Fixed that in certain circumstances level 2 would not unlock after finishing level 1. We hope that this is now fixed as we could not reproduce this ourselves, but we implemented a fix that should work with the reports we received.
- Fixed that deleting a manual save would duplicate the manual saves in the load screen interface.
- Fixed that loading a game from the pause menu in level 1 would ask you to save level this level (but this level can not be saved due to the tutorial complexity).
- Fixed that the gamepad would get stuck when you back out of the "Press A to go to the next level" message in the bottom right corner after completing a level and pressing Select.
- Fixed that a blueprint station could lose its connections to buildings when you enter station mode while dragging a station.
- Fixed that the gamepad left stick could get stuck sometimes while dragging an anchor point.
- Added a few missing translations for Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional.
Changed files in this update