This patch is a hotfix for v1.0.0.

Bug Fixes:

Custom team select

Using certain champions for a customized team can sometimes result in 2 champions being stuck together on the same tile during units placement phase. This has now been fixed.

Steam Achievements

The achievements for the 10th, 50th, and 100th wins unlocks at the 11th, 51st, and 101st wins instead. This has now been fixed.