Hotfix v0.24.154

Another little fix to make your experience at Learning Factory even better!
- Bug fixes
- Added displaying of level for infinite research projects (via Евгений Ры́марев)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Another little fix to make your experience at Learning Factory even better!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update