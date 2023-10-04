 Skip to content

Learning Factory update for 4 October 2023

Hotfix v0.24.154

Another little fix to make your experience at Learning Factory even better!

  • Bug fixes
  • Added displaying of level for infinite research projects (via Евгений Ры́марев)

