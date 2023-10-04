Update 1.1.5.2

1.1.5.1 --> 1.1.5.2 Hotfixes:
- Fixed crash on TarlandTown's dialog
- Fixed missing Supplystation on Arranwatchtower
Minor Changes:
- Revised the descriptions of items in the License to Hunt quest to make them more accurate
- Removed the Red Sparrow Trophy requirement from the commission quest in Suthsegian Garrison
- Updated the wording of weapon names to reduce confusion
- Removed the word "seconds" from the cruising countdown to avoid confusion
- Updated officers on the Militia Commander frigate
- Added Shipyard and Hangar to Emberglade Garrison
- Aberdonia Town's Hangar now starts with Lv.1
- Improved AI Evasion behavior
- Improved AI Travel avoidance
Encounter Changes:
- Increased precision of hunting quests spawn areas
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where quest facilities would disappear during the Constantine Quest
- Restored the "Parleyable" tag for militia and navy fleets
- Fixed instances where Minerva shouldn't have spoken certain battle lines
- Fixed broken layout of worldmap's destination window
- Fixed missing page navigation for ship-selection during shipfitting
- Fixed crash issue in PvP that occurred when creating a new vessel and proceeding to test the loadout before finishing it
- Fixed mouse lock issue when leaving PVP battle via setting button
Ship Parts Changes:
Protection
Light Civilian Mana Shield
- Shield capacity 24,000>23,200
Rapid Recovery Shield
- Recharge rate: 70>80
- Shield Power Modifier 130>140
Rapid Shield
- Shield capacity 20,000>20,800
- Recharge rate: 140>180
- Shield Power Modifier 280>300
Capital Rapid Recovery Shield
- Shield capacity 30,000>32,400
- Recharge rate: 240>300
- Shield Power Modifier 480>540
Command
Crystallization Tank
- Fuel Generation 4>8
