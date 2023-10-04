Patch 1.6.5

Fixed a number of issues that may have caused combat to misbehave, hanging or crashing.<Let me know if issues are found!>

Fixed an issue where shield would not turn on at 100% charge.

Added trade route missing freighter indicator, yellow slot for freighters needed to fulfil demand, and green slots for shipping surplus to next system. If you not care for shipping surplus to next system then ignore the green slots. Each slot is calculated based of the carrying capacity of the light freighter so mega freighters will fill multiple slots.

Worked on improving the opponent AI's economical systems, making them more competent, able to bear the burden of more fleets and expend better.

Added a precursor destroyer that you can find and recover using the system survey feature.

Reduced shipyard construction cost.

Reduced credit reward for surveying debris and alike as well as made tech unlock via survey to partial most of the time and rarely 100%

Fixed power signature detection visual turning invisible on the star chart.