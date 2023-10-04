The Final Sale - grab House Flipper 90% off!

The biggest House Flipper discount we've ever hosted.

This is the last boss of sales - The Final Sale. It's going to be the last House Flipper Franchise sale before the upcoming and long-awaited House Flipper 2 release (December 14).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1190970/House_Flipper_2/

Some serious discounts are on board, including a whopping 90% discount on House Flipper itself.

The DLCs are also getting some refreshed price tags, each discounted by 40% (Farm DLC 35%).

Tell your friends about it, or simply grab the DLC you always wanted but never really felt like spending the full amount.

If you're a soon-to-be Flipper who's waiting to see what House Flipper 2 has to offer, now's a great time to grab the original game and see how it feels to get the flipping going!

Here's a list of our hottest discounts and bundles:

Have a wonderful rest of the week, and remember to stay hydrated and stuff, love ya! ❤️❤️