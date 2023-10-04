Hotfix #002

Hello, mercenaries! It's time for the second hotfix.

The dust from the release has settled a bit, but we continue to apply hotfixes and rebalance certain game elements.

Bullet production has been accelerated.

The size of the starting backpack has been increased from 4 to 6 slots.

Fixed an issue where consuming some food from the quick slot did not restore calories.

Fixed some instances of character freezing.

Corrected the display of numbers in item slots in some languages when the INCREASED TEXT setting was enabled.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the movement mode change buttons were not displayed.

Fixed an issue where Baron Quasimorph did not spawn when reaching 1000 Quasimorph Points.

Fixed an impassable area at the "Mammoth Terminal" station.

Changed the experience points granted when upgrading certain perks from level 1 to 5.

Replaced the firing sounds for suppressed pistols with quieter ones.

Reduced the base sizes of locations and the range of the number of floors to 2-4.

Thanks to our community for supporting us and helping us navigate through a challenging release. Release day is always a stressful day, but sometimes it's more stressful than we'd like. In any case, as we've said before, this is just the beginning! There's more to come.

Thank you for sticking with us!

Good luck in your raids, mercenaries!