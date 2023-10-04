 Skip to content

Wee Tanks! update for 4 October 2023

v1.0.7 hotfix

v1.0.7 hotfix

4 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for everyone reporting those buggies! Next up is more optimization (especially for Steam Deck) and making sure the Steam Workshop works for all players. :)

List of bugs fixed and changes:

  • Added turkish language
  • Daily message on main menu also translated
  • Game lags less when opening map editor maps list menu
  • MacOS version number updated to correct one
  • Some more main menu UI bugs fixed
  • Fixed all checkpoints unlocked when playing game for the first time
  • Fixed achievements not registering or popping up in-game (achievement messages also translated now)
  • Fixed Fan tank wind gusts covering the complete arena

