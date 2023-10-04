v1.0.7 hotfix

Thank you for everyone reporting those buggies! Next up is more optimization (especially for Steam Deck) and making sure the Steam Workshop works for all players. :)
List of bugs fixed and changes:
- Added turkish language
- Daily message on main menu also translated
- Game lags less when opening map editor maps list menu
- MacOS version number updated to correct one
- Some more main menu UI bugs fixed
- Fixed all checkpoints unlocked when playing game for the first time
- Fixed achievements not registering or popping up in-game (achievement messages also translated now)
- Fixed Fan tank wind gusts covering the complete arena
Changed files in this update