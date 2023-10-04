Day of the Snake

The God of deceit and witchcraft is once again sending his servants throughout the world! While the event lasts, you can find the brave hunter Thunruk in Cinderkreg if you are fighting on the side of the human kingdom, or in the Hellsong Tavern if you are one of the loyal demons of Vagroth. Experienced heroes can also go to Ketam Ai to help Priest Logath in the fight against the snake queen. 🐍

By killing monsters and completing quests, you can earn Snake Tribe Coins, which can be exchanged for amazing rewards:

🔸Snake skin bracelet (6 colorless slots) has a certain chance of increasing your defense when receiving damage.

🔸Snake blood bracelet (6 colorless slots) with a certain chance will help restore health.

🔸Special pet - Snakecatcher.

🔸The unique titles “Snake Catcher” (+2% speed of using abilities) and “Curse Breaker” (+2.5% magic defense) will highlight your individuality.

🔸A potion of a hunter or an experienced hunter will increase the character’s basic characteristics by 5-7.5% within an hour.

🔸Potion of Swiftness will increase the speed of movement and use of abilities by 20% for an hour.

Pay attention to the Snake potions and elixir in the game store - they will allow you to get more coins!

And of course, if there aren’t enough for everything you want, you can always buy more.

Good luck!