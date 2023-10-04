Jujitsuka Update - Early Access Milestone

Hellooooooo everyone!

We've reached the next major milestone of the Early access. The big star of this update is the new hero, the Jujitsuka!

We're so excited for you to get your hands on this new hero and the new mechanic! (That I personally call the Yeeting, but you'll see more when trying it :D)

Along this new hero, Elites ennemies are coming, new skills, new tiles, and more! Please find the complete changelog below !

In addition, we'll be discounting the game, so you can GRAB SHOGUN SHOWDOWN AT -30% until November 11th! (if it doesn't appear yet, check back in a few minutes!)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2084000/Shogun_Showdown/

Patchnote :

New content

New Hero: Introducing The Jujitsuka

New Gameplay Mechanic: Elite Enemies make their debut from Day 3

4 New Tiles (Scar Strike, Signature Move, Meteor Hammer, Kaitenryuken)

4 New Skills (Combo Deal, Monomancer, Karma, Cursing Move)

4 New Quests (Steel Summit, Honorable Death, One-Way Hero and Frugal Fighter)

New Enemy: Yumi Sniper

New Location: Hibiku Wastelands

New Boss: Baru the Barricader

Balance changes

Tweaked Back Strike tile: from 2DMG, 1CD to 3DMG, 3CD

Tweaked Perfect Strike: +2CD -> +1CD

Tweaked Combo-Recharge:

Level 1: recharge 4CD on the tile dealing the combo kill.

Level 2: recharge 8CD

Tweaked spawning probability distributions

New attack pattern for Nobunaga

We do hope you'll like this additions to the game, if you do, take a bit of your time to review the game, that definitely helps us! (In addition to make us smile, which is great!)