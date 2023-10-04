AploVVare Collection v1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12352151 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 10:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hey knuckleheads! I've got 2 new cartridges for you!

Solace Inc.

Solace Inc. is a survivors-like where you recruit a bunch of wacky characters to stay alive. Each character you recruit has unique attacks, abilities, and effects on other recruits. Dodge enemies, collect gems, and stay alive for as long as you can!







One Escape From Franky's

One Escape From Franky’s is a horror escape room where you’re being hunted by rogue animatronics. Fend them off while you solve puzzles to escape!







We've also got some new Launcher Skins! (oooh! aaah!)





Been going ham on crankin these bad boys out, I am very tired lol

Enjoy! Thanks for playing!

v1.1.0.0 changelog:

Added Solace Inc.

Added One Escape From Franky's

Added achievements

[Supporter DLC only]

added launcher skins

cartridges & buttons match the skins

added devveloper commentary

[Terato Tamer]