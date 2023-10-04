V01.021.06584.02

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES
- Profile Icon System
- October Check-in Event
- New Store Discounts
BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
- Fixed a collision issue in the Social Map - Playground, where players could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue with the Hero Spice being knocked off, sometimes preventing an immediate return to the field.
- Corrected the display of star coins earned in the Season Rank rewards.
- Fixed UI text errors in the Party Lobby.
- Custom matches will no longer automatically start.
- Inviting friends with a code will now immediately update the player's Galaxy Gem’s count.
Changed files in this update