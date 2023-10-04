 Skip to content

QUANTAAR update for 4 October 2023

V01.021.06584.02

Build 12352069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES

  • Profile Icon System
  • October Check-in Event
  • New Store Discounts

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Fixed a collision issue in the Social Map - Playground, where players could get stuck.
  • Fixed an issue with the Hero Spice being knocked off, sometimes preventing an immediate return to the field.
  • Corrected the display of star coins earned in the Season Rank rewards.
  • Fixed UI text errors in the Party Lobby.
  • Custom matches will no longer automatically start.
  • Inviting friends with a code will now immediately update the player's Galaxy Gem’s count.

