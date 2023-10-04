 Skip to content

City Game Studio update for 4 October 2023

New Update Alert: Enhance Your Gaming Experience!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, amazing City Game Studio community!

I'm thrilled to bring you the latest and greatest update for our beloved game - v1.15.3. This one is packed with goodies to make your game development journey even more enjoyable.

Revamped User Interface

We've given the UI a bit of a facelift. Creating games and remasters is now even more intuitive with reworked icons that guide you seamlessly through the process. Plus, we've spruced up the studio employee icons and tooltips for better clarity. And here's a nifty one - a long click now lets you cancel a game directly from the game creation panel. It's all about streamlining your experience!

Bidding Farewell to Bugs

Nobody likes pesky bugs, right? Well, we don't either. That's why we've squashed a couple in this update. Old save games should now work like a charm, and the game publishing release panel is now smoother than ever.

Your Valuable Feedback

As always, your feedback is instrumental in shaping City Game Studio. We've carefully listened to your suggestions, ideas, and bug reports to make this update possible. It's a testament to the strength of our community, and I can't thank you enough for your ongoing support.

Dive into the Action!

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into City Game Studio with our latest update and take your game development empire to new heights. I'm incredibly proud of this game, and I'm dedicated to making it the best it can be.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Your passion for game development fuels my own, and I can't wait to see the amazing studios you build.

Happy gaming!
Xavier aka Binogure

Changed files in this update

