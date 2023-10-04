Sundermead 0.23.1 BETA Release Notes

This is the first bug fix after the initial release of Sundermead. Thank you to everyone who has played it so far!!
[Fixes]
Fixed a crash when completing "Minor Miner" quest
Fixed an error caused by missing directories
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is the first bug fix after the initial release of Sundermead. Thank you to everyone who has played it so far!!
Fixed a crash when completing "Minor Miner" quest
Fixed an error caused by missing directories
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update