 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sundermead update for 4 October 2023

Sundermead 0.23.1 BETA Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12352035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first bug fix after the initial release of Sundermead. Thank you to everyone who has played it so far!!

[Fixes]

Fixed a crash when completing "Minor Miner" quest
Fixed an error caused by missing directories

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1649503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1649504
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link