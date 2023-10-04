0.1.44 - 3rd October 2023

Hey everyone,

Thanks for all of the feedback and for those of you who've been helping out with testing new features on the experimental branch. There's quite a few fixes and changes in this update, so be sure to have a look through below!

New features

You are now able to redraw the cards offered at the start of each run

You can now see what resource you will get before you connect to an island

Balance changes

Increased the variety of cards that are offered at the start of a run

Connecting to islands now gives you resources based on the number of the things that you can see on the island. This is how it is broken down: 1 villager = 1 follower 1 sheep = 4 food 1 rock = 2 stone 1 tree = 2 wood

1 treasure chest = 12-24 gold

Houses are now more likely if you have high homeless and fewer housing cards in your deck

Basic houses are no longer subject to inflation when you purchase them during harvest. This includes the following cards: Cabin Mud house Small common house

Increased the chances of drawing the storehouse during harvest

“Disband” is now available as soon as you play as Plutus (allowing you to remove Mercenary units) instead of having to be unlocked

Jotnar now starts with less health at the lower ascension levels

Cards are now unlocked quicker at higher ascension levels

You will now still receive a small amount of XP to unlock cards when you are defeated, which can be increased by completing prayers before being defeated. This amount is also increased at higher ascension levels (but you will not earn it if you choose to end your run unless you have completed at least 1 prayer)

Building health is now shown when you’re placing a Repair, Reinforce or Earthquake card

Friendly building and unit health is now shown when it is taking damage

Updated audio for seasonal ambience to reduce what sounds like white noise in Summer, Autumn and Winter

Bug fixes

Rewrote how Wonders are offered in the harvest, as it was common for Acan to only be offered 1 or 2 during an entire run. All Gods will now be offered at least 4 different Wonders on a more regular basis

Resolved a crash caused by obj_battlefieldAttack object (rare)

Resolved a crash caused by obj_villagerManager object (rare)

Resolved a crash caused by obj_mercInvasion (rare)

“Delve” no longer displays extra text when being played

Fixed the issue where the text showing island resource gains will appear over menus and harvest screens

Thanks again for the continued support and feedback. I'll be updating the experimental branch with an update on the new deckbuilding features, as well as sandbox modes, so be sure to check that out if you haven't already, and let me know what you think in the Discord :)

If you're not sure how, you just need to right click on the app in your Steam library and, in the Betas tab, select the 'experimental' branch.

Thanks!

Andrew