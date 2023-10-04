Playtest Update!

Players!
It's been a few days since we started our playtests. During this time, you also sent us your feedback on our game.
Because you're always our top priority, we've decided not only to take your suggestions into account in the further development of our game, but also to update the Playtest version of Zoo Simulator!
We hope that the update will bring you more fun from playing during the ongoing playtests!
Changelog :
- Fixed freeze on pressure washer first use
- Decreased freeze time during autosave
- Added Highlight that appears where the dirty surface is while holding the pressure washer (Press Q [or X/Square on gamepad] while holding pressure washer to highlight)
- UI Buttons Redesign: better differentiate between Primary and Secondary buttons
- Graphics improvement
- Add Quality pressets in settings
- Replaced placeholder image from the Computer Tutorial
- Added Input hint about using Computer
- Added Chinese language
- Increased diameter of pressure washer cleaning area
- Change On/Off Slider behavior when Opening the Zoo to Click
- Fixed problem with double clicking that didn't perform an action on some items
- More UI handled by gamepad inputs
Possible direction of development :
- Updated the behavior and visuals of the pressure washer
- Managing purchased animals by selling them to other zoos and transferring them between enclosures
- Zoo enclosure decoration system
- Map and Fast Travel between enclosures when our Zoo grows
- A tablet with the most necessary information at hand
Zoo Simulator Team
