v0.35.2 Update

Update v0.35.2 Is Live!

Fixed the Laptop Motherboard not being able to be removed which was due to the Child Objects for the RAM Slots staying active.

Reworked the entire Version Checker System, which not only optimizes the process but also now dynamically handles the use of Different Characters due to Region Specific Languages (such as the version being displayed as 35,1 instead of 35.1) - which this fix will give European Users the same experience as the rest of users

Fixed the bug where the Scrapper Crypto Coin wouldn't be awarded according to the Time Skipped when Sleeping, but would still calculate the Power Use and cutting into profits.

Fixed the Typo in the Price Chart for the Crypto Coin and increased the Maximum price the Coin can reach to provide better pay-outs when selling/withdrawing when the price high.

Made it so the Tutorial UI can be clicked through allowing to Close PC Programs etc while doing the Tutorial.

Opened up the gap near the Ocean and the Fence near the Scrap Yard to Save travelling all the way around.