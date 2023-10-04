 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 4 October 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 4, 2023, at 17：51)

Build 12351725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

I have changed the key to mark in mouse mode from the 'M key' to the 'V key' during puzzles.

