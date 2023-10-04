 Skip to content

Bulanci update for 4 October 2023

ver. 3.1 - QoL

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

Game
  • When selecting your character, the selection is now confirmed automatically.
  • Hints are displayed for the first 3 walkthroughs.
Elite Training
  • The Elite Training scoreboard has been redesigned.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug which prevented the achievement with the mine from unlocking.
  • Fixed a bug which prevented the achievement with the rocket launcher from unlocking.
  • Fixed a bug which prevented the leaderboards to be controlled with a controller.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the online score not to be displayed correctly.

