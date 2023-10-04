ver. 3.1 - QoL

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Gameplay Changes
Game
- When selecting your character, the selection is now confirmed automatically.
- Hints are displayed for the first 3 walkthroughs.
Elite Training
- The Elite Training scoreboard has been redesigned.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug which prevented the achievement with the mine from unlocking.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the achievement with the rocket launcher from unlocking.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the leaderboards to be controlled with a controller.
- Fixed a bug which caused the online score not to be displayed correctly.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update