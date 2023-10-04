You can now sit with your girlfriend. Also controls for kissing were changed, cause it messed up with other controls. Now you have to hold action button and press the other one to kiss a girl (the same you do when you punch men).
Fading Afternoon update for 4 October 2023
Sitting with your girlfriend
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1687001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update