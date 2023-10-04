 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fading Afternoon update for 4 October 2023

Sitting with your girlfriend

Share · View all patches · Build 12351584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now sit with your girlfriend. Also controls for kissing were changed, cause it messed up with other controls. Now you have to hold action button and press the other one to kiss a girl (the same you do when you punch men).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1687001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link