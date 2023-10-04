 Skip to content

Sojo update for 4 October 2023

Sojo Patch Notes - 20231004 - v1.0.31

  • New content! Explore the ruins to the east of the undead tower and fire oasis to discover new powerful items, dangerous foes, and hazardous obstacles. This new area is intended to be a T5 solo area with a handful of quests and items to keep you occupied while gathering your friends to take down the harder T5 group content. Make no mistake though, even though this area is intended to be solo'd, it will punish the unprepared.
  • Fixed minor lighting issues in dungeons across the Isle.
  • Numerous minor network stability issues addressed.

