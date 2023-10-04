- New content! Explore the ruins to the east of the undead tower and fire oasis to discover new powerful items, dangerous foes, and hazardous obstacles. This new area is intended to be a T5 solo area with a handful of quests and items to keep you occupied while gathering your friends to take down the harder T5 group content. Make no mistake though, even though this area is intended to be solo'd, it will punish the unprepared.
- Fixed minor lighting issues in dungeons across the Isle.
- Numerous minor network stability issues addressed.
Sojo update for 4 October 2023
Sojo Patch Notes - 20231004 - v1.0.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2437301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update