Update V1.026

Hi All.

We have just released a really big update to add a number of improvements that we have developed in The Mystery of Morgoth (MoM). All the bug fixes that been identified in MoM over the last few months have also been included.

New Feature: The game will now automatically create a Saved Game when the player wins. This is so the player can return to this point at a later date or if they have Autosave set to greater than 1 turn (which may mean having to repeat some turns if coming back to the game later).

New Feature: We have added an information dialog that indicates a unit is a spell casting unit when it is created. It highlights the fact that the unit can Memorize spells before entering the battlefield. The dialog can be disabled if required.

New feature: Improved tooltips on the Rest and Back to Base buttons.

The tooltips will now display a list of reasons why the button(s) are disabled. For example, a nearby enemy preventing the party from resting.

New feature: We have added an attribute Recurring Effects: True to the Extended Spell Help dialog (invoked when you right click a spell icon or spell help button). This works in conjunction with the tooltips above to help identify any spell that may be preventing a further action (like resting or back to base).

New feature: Potions are now more powerful (potent). Previously the spell stored within the potion, for example Cure Serious Wounds, would affect the character as if cast by a level 1 spellcaster.

Now Cantrip and Level 1 spell potions will be cast as if by a level 2 spellcaster. All other spell levels are treated as if a spellcaster was at the minimum level required to cast that spell.

For example, the aforementioned Cure Serious Wounds is a level 4 spell. It requires a spellcaster of level 7 to normally cast this. Thus when a character drinks a Potion of Cure Serious Wounds, the contents will be applied as if a level 7 character had cast it upon the consumer (i.e. the potion will heal a lot more hit points than it did before).

New feature: The New Unit Dialog which is found in the Create Your Party and the Velarin scenes will now issue a warning if you try to recruit a unit that would exceed game limits.

The unit can still be created in case you are intending to dismiss another unit that would bring the total Experience Levels within the limit.

New feature: The Unit Dialog , where you find all the information about each unit, will now display flashing messages for things that may require your attention (for example, if you have unused Spell Slots on a unit). This behavior is controlled by a new toggle on the Options > Interface Dialog where you can turn the flashing off if required.

New feature: You can now reorder the unit cards anchored to the left side of the screen. There is a new button at the top left of the screen that will invoke a dialog for you to display the cards in whatever order you wish (for example, if you always handle your units in a certain order).

Note that changing the order of the cards has no effect on the position of your tokens on the battlefield.

New feature: We have added a new Advanced Rule called Experience Overload . This will allow any of your units to accumulate Experience Points beyond the game limits (although the unit will still be level capped). If the party is then imported into Mystery at Morgoth, the excess points will be applied and the unit will level up immediately.

New items: We have added +1 to +5 variants for all of the following normal weapons:

Bardiche, Partisan, Spear, Stabbing Spear, Te yari, Morning Star, Spiked Club, Club, Cutlass, Rapier, Scimitar, Quarterstaff, Short Staff.

New minor encounters: Additional enemies have been added to the 'dead' areas of a few maps for those who like to explore the entire map. The scenes affected are:

Darrett's Farm, The Old Mill and Feldar Palace.

Note that scenes that are part completed will not have the encounters.

Changed spell: The Breathe Fire spell has been changed to increase damage (2-3 per level instead of 1-2). This is because it was underpowered compared to comparable spells of the same level.

Bug fixes: Quite a number of minor issues that we found in testing that haven't been reported, so hopefully have not affected anybody too much!

This is the first in a number of upgrades where we will retrofit MoM improvements to The Curse. The next release in a month or two will include the new 'Jump Move', so stay tuned for that one.

We hope you enjoy this upgrade and please let us know if you encounter any problems.

All the best.

Ian & Jann