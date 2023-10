If the bugs keep comin' I'll keep on fixin' em. Thanks for the reports everyone!

Changelog:

Mission 02 - Grass in the boss arena now has shadows.

Disabled Debug Logging from the Editor in the game build as it was meant to be for editor only.

Boss 01 (Elegante) - The entrance back to the cave now locks when you enter the Boss Arena, thus preventing Elegante from getting too sad and choosing to explode itself.