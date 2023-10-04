BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
The Halloween event is live and will run from October 1st to October 31st!
Changelog
Changes
- slightly optimized handling of spawning effects when effects are turned off
- made challenge 7-4 easier
- removed halloween achievement 2022
- halloween achievement shows years of participation since 2022
- enabled new halloween feature 'Cauldron'
- slightly optimized pooling logic
- [spoiler]infinity reduction is being processed before elemental and bonus modifiers to reduce the chance for damage to become literally infinite because of a value overflow[/spoiler]
Fixes
- fixed death effects from event not spawning via a deprecated function
- fixed stampede throwing exceptions when used by enemies
- fixed enemies not resetting their energy/shield when being returned to object pool
