The Perfect Tower II update for 4 October 2023

v0.33.1

v0.33.1

The Halloween event is live and will run from October 1st to October 31st!

Changelog

Changes
  • slightly optimized handling of spawning effects when effects are turned off
  • made challenge 7-4 easier
  • removed halloween achievement 2022
  • halloween achievement shows years of participation since 2022
  • enabled new halloween feature 'Cauldron'
  • slightly optimized pooling logic
  • [spoiler]infinity reduction is being processed before elemental and bonus modifiers to reduce the chance for damage to become literally infinite because of a value overflow[/spoiler]
Fixes
  • fixed death effects from event not spawning via a deprecated function
  • fixed stampede throwing exceptions when used by enemies
  • fixed enemies not resetting their energy/shield when being returned to object pool

