Update 2.29.0.84

Aircraft

Milan — separate bomb drop sequences have been added.

T129 ATAK, A129CBT Mangusta, A-129 International (p) — the camera position when zooming in to fire unguided rockets has been fixed. (Report)

Harrier (all variants), Yak-131 — aircraft drift after active maneuvering with SAS enabled with "damper" mode has been reduced.

MiG-29 — longitudinal stability above critical angles of attack has been reduced, improved high speed pitch handling qualities with SAS-damper enabled.

MiG-29 9-12, 9-13 — basic weight has been increased by 335 kg and 285 kg respectively.

Super Etendard — SAS mode has been added.

B7A2 (Homare 23) — a bug causing reduced efficiency of the propellor has been fixed.

Naval

Pr.1204 late — the need to research the “Rocket Launcher” modification before the “Mines” modification has been added.

— the need to research the “Rocket Launcher” modification before the “Mines” modification has been added. IJN Kurama — a bug that caused the 80 mm /40 3rd Year Type gun to not attack air targets has been fixed. The default shell has been replaced with HE-TF.

— a bug that caused the 80 mm /40 3rd Year Type gun to not attack air targets has been fixed. The default shell has been replaced with HE-TF. HMS Marlborough — ballistic characteristics of the main caliber guns have been corrected. The drag coefficient has been increased for shells. (Source: Range tables. Volume I. 1918. 9,2 inch guns and above).

Missions

For the following Air RB missions;

[Operation] Golan Heights

Golan Heights [Operation] Battle for Vietnam

Battle for Vietnam [Operation] Rocky Pillars

Rocky Pillars [Operation] Sinai

The availability of airfields depending on the rank of the match has been changed:

Low ranked airfields: 1.0 to 3.3.

1.0 to 3.3. Medium ranked airfields: 3.7 to 6.7. In addition, the low ranked airfield is active as a repair airfield (no spawning, no anti-aircraft guns, but you can land for repairing and reloading).

3.7 to 6.7. In addition, the low ranked airfield is active as a repair airfield (no spawning, no anti-aircraft guns, but you can land for repairing and reloading). High ranked airfields: 7.0 to 10.3. In addition, the medium ranked airfield is active as a repair airfield (no spawning, no anti-aircraft guns, but you can land for repairing and reloading).

7.0 to 10.3. In addition, the medium ranked airfield is active as a repair airfield (no spawning, no anti-aircraft guns, but you can land for repairing and reloading). Top ranked airfields: 10.7+. In addition, the high ranked airfield is available as a repair airfield (no spawning, no anti-aircraft guns, but you can land for repairs and reloading).

Interface

Information about camouflage progress has been added to the vehicle modifications window, making it easier to track the customization progress of vehicles.

In ground arcade, HUD elements that overlapped each other (air battle start and machine gun ammo count) have been fixed.

A bug that caused secondary mounted machine guns to display an incorrect ammo count in the “Secondary weapon” window has been fixed.

A bug where the required weight for presets with chaff pods was incorrectly set to only 0.3 kg instead of 243 kg has been fixed.

If a stat card becomes overly large on the screen (for example, when you're using a small resolution), then the vehicle's photo is now hidden.

A bug that made it not possible to click and open changelog links in the changelog window in-game with a gamepad has been fixed.

A bug that caused the fire extinguisher icon on the HUD in-game to only show for 5 seconds and not for the entire fire duration has been fixed.

For those of you who use custom localisation, a message to mention this has been added to the top left of the hangar screen. In addition to this, we’ve also added an option to disable custom localisation in-game, under the Main parameters setting.

