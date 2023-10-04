 Skip to content

Listenbourg update for 4 October 2023

Chapter 2 Available - Find the Antenna

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story

You will have to fight against the AI (Trinity) to access to a specific item (an antenna) in order to help Keanu to save the Listenbourg.

Features

Build new constructions.

  • a building to produce screw
  • a building to produce big sticks
  • construct box (you have to guess why !)

Screw driver available

An inventory is available

  • you can store most of grabbed item in your inventory
  • you can see the inventory on your right hand
  • you can grab item from your inventory with your left hand aiming

