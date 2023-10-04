Chapter 2 Available - Find the Antenna

Story
You will have to fight against the AI (Trinity) to access to a specific item (an antenna) in order to help Keanu to save the Listenbourg.
Features
Build new constructions.
- a building to produce screw
- a building to produce big sticks
- construct box (you have to guess why !)
Screw driver available
An inventory is available
- you can store most of grabbed item in your inventory
- you can see the inventory on your right hand
- you can grab item from your inventory with your left hand aiming
Changed files in this update