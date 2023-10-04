0.2.0 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12351304 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 08:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Here comes a little update that brings bugfixes, performance improvements with some bosses and also add fews features or improvements:

There is now a new room called "Laboratory" which allows you to get potions and only that in exchange of keys or bombs. A simple way to be more powerful.

Activable and Single-use items are now clearly differentiated with a different color and label.

Shockwaves are now a bit less visible, allowing you to better focus on the enemies.

I hope you'll like this, and expect new content to come later!