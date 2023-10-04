0.2.0 released!

Here comes a little update that brings bugfixes, performance improvements with some bosses and also add fews features or improvements:
- There is now a new room called "Laboratory" which allows you to get potions and only that in exchange of keys or bombs. A simple way to be more powerful.
- Activable and Single-use items are now clearly differentiated with a different color and label.
- Shockwaves are now a bit less visible, allowing you to better focus on the enemies.
I hope you'll like this, and expect new content to come later!
