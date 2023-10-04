Thank you to Lichelord Godfrey for the crash report on throwing spears at stone or metal objects point blank. Just fixed it. Also, I'm gonna list a bunch of other minor fixes since the last update and call this version 12.6. Final update of all time.

Also thanks to people on Discord, pointing out that one ghoul in the Toxic Caves had an overpowered Crow 10mm that dealt 20 damage for some reason. Discord invite: https://discord.gg/S5BQdNBUgD

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed bug where game would crash when throwing a spear point blank at stone or metal objects.

-Fixed bug where player could change target's equipment if they use Analyze Opponent on them.

-Fixed MAJOR bug with dice minigame from a few patches ago where player would always win jink.

-Fixed bug where you couldn't save more than 10 story or save files (now 20).

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed bug where Night Prowler ability wasn't working in the Topo Tracks.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-Fixed Crow 10mm held by ghoul in Toxic Caves which dealt 20 damage for some reason.

RESOURCES:

-Reformatted Logo.mp3 to work on certain Linux systems.