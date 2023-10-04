 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 4 October 2023

Patch v1.1.16

Build 12351143

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new Weapons:
    -- Emberstrike - Dagger (main-hand) - Ultimate: Meteor Strike (Shop Tier 12)
    -- Flamefang - Dagger (off-hand) - Passive: Burning Blade (Shop Tier 12)
  • 'Pyromaniac' can no longer be dodged
  • Fixed an issue where dwarves could die in a brawl (Mode: Death)
  • Fixed an issue with battle portrait scaling

