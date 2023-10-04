- Added 2 new Weapons:
-- Emberstrike - Dagger (main-hand) - Ultimate: Meteor Strike (Shop Tier 12)
-- Flamefang - Dagger (off-hand) - Passive: Burning Blade (Shop Tier 12)
- 'Pyromaniac' can no longer be dodged
- Fixed an issue where dwarves could die in a brawl (Mode: Death)
- Fixed an issue with battle portrait scaling
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 4 October 2023
Patch v1.1.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update