Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 4 October 2023

Update 1.1.5.1

Build 12351019

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes:

  • Revised the descriptions of items in the License to Hunt quest to make them more accurate
  • Removed the Red Sparrow Trophy requirement from the commission quest in Suthsegian Garrison
  • Updated the wording of weapon names to reduce confusion
  • Removed the word "seconds" from the cruising countdown to avoid confusion
  • Updated officers on the Militia Commander frigate
  • Added Shipyard and Hangar to Emberglade Garrison
  • Aberdonia Town's Hangar now starts with Lv.1
  • Improved AI Evasion behavior
  • Improved AI Travel avoidance

Encounter Changes:

  • Increased precision of hunting quests spawn areas

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where quest facilities would disappear during the Constantine Quest
  • Restored the "Parleyable" tag for militia and navy fleets
  • Fixed instances where Minerva shouldn't have spoken certain battle lines
  • Fixed broken layout of worldmap's destination window
  • Fixed missing page navigation for ship-selection during shipfitting
  • Fixed crash issue in PvP that occurred when creating a new vessel and proceeding to test the loadout before finishing it
  • Fixed mouse lock issue when leaving PVP battle via setting button

Ship Parts Changes:

Protection

Light Civilian Mana Shield

  • Shield capacity 24,000>23,200

Rapid Recovery Shield

  • Recharge rate: 70>80
  • Shield Power Modifier 130>140

Rapid Shield

  • Shield capacity 20,000>20,800
  • Recharge rate: 140>180
  • Shield Power Modifier 280>300

Capital Rapid Recovery Shield

  • Shield capacity 30,000>32,400
  • Recharge rate: 240>300
  • Shield Power Modifier 480>540
Command

Crystallization Tank

  • Fuel Generation 4>8

