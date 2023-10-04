Alpha Update #4: Looks to Kill



A second update for the day but this one clears the decks on the most important UI changes that were needed in the mission planning screen and makes some big strides to further improve apperance.

We got a new beard and you can now pick custom colors for your awesome masks. There are now about 24 skin tones that are looking far more human that what we had yesterday.

Also, we cut down the loading time on the main menu significantly, it had ticked up a bit with Update #3.

The change log is shorted but its an important one!

v0.9.9 - 10/4/2023