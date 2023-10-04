-Changed animation of the torch (Previously it interfered with the view).
-Fixed the rebirth of skeletons in the cave.
-Customization of goblins.
Wildstrive update for 4 October 2023
Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update