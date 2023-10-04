Hello everyone!
So, a little DLC with Dripplly. Find a small spaceship in the dollhouse room and get a Dripply doll to your collection.
A better translation of the add-on will be available after more material is collected for the translator.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2613080/Puppeteer__Control_Doll1/?beta=0
Puppeteer : Control update for 4 October 2023
Dripply doll
