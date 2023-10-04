EVENT: THE LEAF FAIRY’S COMING

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The nights are drawing in, the leaves are changing colour, and even in Atreia autumn is marching on. In honour of the occasion, the Leaf Fairy’s coming with a whole host of fantastic presents!

Look forward to items such as the [Rune] Special Transformation Contract (62 types), [Rune] Improved Ultimate Manastone Selection Box, [Rune] Daevanion Skill Selection Box (10 types) and many more.

Running: 4th October (9 AM) to 18th October (9 AM CEST)

Grab the Leaf Fairy

The magical Leaf Fairy is available in two packs in the shop. There are two versions, one for 30 days, the other for 90, and both can be purchased once per account, as long as the account has at least one character which has reached level 75.

Small Leaf Fairy Pack

* [Rune] Leaf Fairy (30 days)

[Rune] Gold Pack (30 days)

Luna Wooden Chest

Large Leaf Fairy Pack

* [Rune] Leaf Fairy (90 days)

3x [Rune] Gold Pack (90 days)

Luna Gold Chest

5x Lord’s Sacred Water

Completing Leaf Fairy Quests

Once you’ve purchased the Leaf Fairy for 30 or 90 days, you can summon and talk to her. She’ll offer you a variety of daily and weekly quests. The [Rune] Leaf Fairy (90 days) also offers additional daily quests which allow you to collect [Rune] Leaf Fairy Tokens. Combine 60 [Rune] Leaf Fairy Tokens to receive a [Rune] Autumn Emotion Card Selection Box.

Rewards

You can find an overview of all possible rewards in our list of rewards.

Note