Survivors of the Mare Vitalis update for 4 October 2023

UPDATE 0.1.4 CHANGELOG AND ABOUT WEEKLY REPORTS

Build 12350548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Baran, I'm the guy who developing Survivors of the Mare Vitalis. I'll be here for weekly reports about the game besides of update notes. Also, i'm happy to announce some changes with 0.1.4 update that listed below.

  • 3 new weapon sounds.
  • A new bar for secondary attacks
  • A bug that prevented flamethrower and laser gun countdowns from being displayed has fixed.
  • A bug that prevented secondary attacks from being performed with the controller has fixed.
  • A minor visual bug on the weapon selection has fixed.
  • A bug that gun sounds coming even when the game is paused has fixed.
  • A Sound on/off setting has added.

