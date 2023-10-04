-
Updated the brightness of lightning skill special effects, no longer dazzling.
Added initial character health and armor value.
Updated monster damage determination, fixed the issue of being able to take damage even at long distances.
Reduced the damage range of skill tracking gas bombs.
Girls And Robots update for 4 October 2023
10-04 update
