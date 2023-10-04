 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls And Robots update for 4 October 2023

10-04 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12350511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated the brightness of lightning skill special effects, no longer dazzling.

  2. Added initial character health and armor value.

  3. Updated monster damage determination, fixed the issue of being able to take damage even at long distances.

  4. Reduced the damage range of skill tracking gas bombs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link