Major Update - Public Alpha (v2.1.3-22)

This is a public alpha release - which means that it's important to back up your work as you could find bugs which our testers haven't encountered previously.
For full release notes for the Public Alpha (version 2.1.3-22) please see: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1d7SGoRu90GXKt6yapuqRpqm19TH3Crk6yWAduZCmUZg
Public Alpha Features:
- Auto Backups
- Error scanning and rounding error fixes
- Split and join rails
- Group move
- Camera changes
- Paste with BPM
- Object highlighting
Public Alpha Opt-In
To opt-in to the Public Alpha and access these new features:
- Right click on the Synth Riders Beatmap Editor in Steam
- Choose "Properties", then "Betas"
- Opt-in by selecting "public.alpha.a2" on the Beta Participation drop down list
Reporting Issues:
- If you encounter issues which are not on the Beatmap Editor Bug List, have feedback or wish to make a feature request, the fastest way to let us know is to join us in the Synth Riders Official Discord. There you can make #editor-bug-reports or request features in the #editor-wishlist.
- When reporting issues, please let us know what you were doing at the time, whether you are able to reproduce it and if so, how. Video of it happening is helpful in narrowing down the cause.
