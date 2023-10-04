 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Synth Riders Beatmap Editor update for 4 October 2023

Major Update - Public Alpha (v2.1.3-22)

Share · View all patches · Build 12350477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a public alpha release - which means that it's important to back up your work as you could find bugs which our testers haven't encountered previously.

For full release notes for the Public Alpha (version 2.1.3-22) please see: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1d7SGoRu90GXKt6yapuqRpqm19TH3Crk6yWAduZCmUZg

Public Alpha Features:

  • Auto Backups
  • Error scanning and rounding error fixes
  • Split and join rails
  • Group move
  • Camera changes
  • Paste with BPM
  • Object highlighting

Public Alpha Opt-In

To opt-in to the Public Alpha and access these new features:

  • Right click on the Synth Riders Beatmap Editor in Steam
  • Choose "Properties", then "Betas"
  • Opt-in by selecting "public.alpha.a2" on the Beta Participation drop down list

Reporting Issues:

  • If you encounter issues which are not on the Beatmap Editor Bug List, have feedback or wish to make a feature request, the fastest way to let us know is to join us in the Synth Riders Official Discord. There you can make #editor-bug-reports or request features in the #editor-wishlist.
  • When reporting issues, please let us know what you were doing at the time, whether you are able to reproduce it and if so, how. Video of it happening is helpful in narrowing down the cause.

Changed depots in public.alpha.a2 branch

View more data in app history for build 12350477
Synth Riders Beatmap Editor Content Depot 1121931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link