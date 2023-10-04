Major Update - Public Alpha (v2.1.3-22)

Share · View all patches · Build 12350477 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a public alpha release - which means that it's important to back up your work as you could find bugs which our testers haven't encountered previously.

For full release notes for the Public Alpha (version 2.1.3-22) please see: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1d7SGoRu90GXKt6yapuqRpqm19TH3Crk6yWAduZCmUZg

Public Alpha Features:

Auto Backups

Error scanning and rounding error fixes

Split and join rails

Group move

Camera changes

Paste with BPM

Object highlighting

Public Alpha Opt-In

To opt-in to the Public Alpha and access these new features:

Right click on the Synth Riders Beatmap Editor in Steam

Choose "Properties", then "Betas"

Opt-in by selecting "public.alpha.a2" on the Beta Participation drop down list

Reporting Issues: