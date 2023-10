Share · View all patches · Build 12350470 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, just released a patch that includes a few improvements:

Shortened the final boss fight in the Art Exhibit

Added 2 vests at the final boss fight in the Art Exhibit

Improved the visibility in the first few chapters, more to come

Added collision boxes to a couple areas to stop the player from jumping out

If you're still experiencing any issues with visibility and more, please let us know.

Thank you to everyone who submitted feedback, cheers!