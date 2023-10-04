Level Display Update

Hello everyone, we've updated the game UI to display the player's lifetime level earned instead of their current battle pass level. We have been tracking this in our database since launch, so for long time players this change will result in an immediate large increase in your displayed level. We think players will better enjoy seeing a total level accumulate over time that never resets or goes down.

We've made some pretty major updates to the game over the past few months, but those patches were typically posted to our Discord and in-game News channel only because our hotfix balance process does not require a client update. We are going to be leaving Early Access pretty soon and will have more updates in the near future!