Quests + Perks + Bosses (WizardChess 0.8.0)

Welcome to WizardChess 0.8! We're focusing on making the start of the game, and of each run, as interesting and varied as possible. We've implemented Quest which are offered in shops. The first Quest on a run is free, any additional active Quests cost VIM. If you complete the conditions of a Quest you will get a Perk, which is random for each Quest. There's a starting set of Quests and Perks but we'll be adding more.

NEW Cloaky is now the Shopkeeper

NEW 3D Shopping experience

NEW Quests System

↳ Cloaky will offer quests in shops. The first one is free.

NEW Cormag: Ghost Warriors

↳ Cormag will summon GhostSwords and GhostWarriors to assist him in battle at certain ranks.

NEW Hss: Poison Bite

↳ Hss will poison a unit it attacks inflicting additional damage.

NEW Cormag: multiple boss arenas

↳ In addition to gaining new abilities at higher ranks, Cormag now changes the arena you fight him in.

NEW Hss: multiple boss arenas

↳ In addition to gaining new abilities at higher ranks, Hss now changes the arena you fight them in.

CHANGED Auto-set UI scale based on resolution on first-run

CHANGED Tidy up UI layout, fix overlapping elements on SteamDeck

CHANGED Shop unit generation

↳ The units offered in the shop and trade offers are better matched to your army.

CHANGED Skip to the boss in the tutorial if you've faced it before

CHANGED UI Layout during combat

CHANGED New names for units

CHANGED Ratio of Cursed Deals to Combat against Arabella

FIXED Stale move highlight preview in Mazes

FIXED Crash when viewing empty codex

FIXED Desert map generation can spawn impossible encounters

FIXED Javelina codex entry

FIXED Rare issue where enemies could move through a locked door

FIXED Control labels could get stuck on Keyboard bindings when using controller

FIXED Double-purchase of units in the shop when using controller or keyboard

FIXED Hss was not gaining SKL at higher ranks

Thanks for reading to the end <3

Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)