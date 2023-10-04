Patch 0.5.4

This patch breaks saves from previous patches however going forward there should be no save reset until final launch.

-Updated various UI graphics to be prettier

-Added cooking

-Reset Chapter 1 story triggers to allow updates without ruining saves

-All characters are unlockable in arcade

-You can now properly summon characters(Skill gems coming in next update)

-Added another demon chief

-Some enemies ai's have been fixed

-Lantern graphics have been changed

-Synthesis items have been changed to allocate for the doubled amount of different materials

-Some character traits have been changed for balancing purposes

-Physical skills have been buffed to no longer need a cast time

-Magic can now be interrupted

-Changed dagger trait to have higher interrupt

-Fixed some bugged chests in the cave of illusion

-Disabled movement via mouse

-Increased number of saves

-Fixed enemy respawn bug

-Added some unique moves for Cecil and Walter

-Material chests are now food chests