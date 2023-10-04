Patch 0.5.4

This patch breaks saves from previous patches however going forward there should be no save reset until final launch.
-Updated various UI graphics to be prettier
-Added cooking
-Reset Chapter 1 story triggers to allow updates without ruining saves
-All characters are unlockable in arcade
-You can now properly summon characters(Skill gems coming in next update)
-Added another demon chief
-Some enemies ai's have been fixed
-Lantern graphics have been changed
-Synthesis items have been changed to allocate for the doubled amount of different materials
-Some character traits have been changed for balancing purposes
-Physical skills have been buffed to no longer need a cast time
-Magic can now be interrupted
-Changed dagger trait to have higher interrupt
-Fixed some bugged chests in the cave of illusion
-Disabled movement via mouse
-Increased number of saves
-Fixed enemy respawn bug
-Added some unique moves for Cecil and Walter
-Material chests are now food chests
