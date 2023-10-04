SinVR 2024 is here

Sinners,
In the last 3 years we’ve been focusing on building a new version of SinVR and today we are ready to release it to the world .
SinVR 2024 has the following features:
- Threesome mode (why settle for one girl?)
- Swap the girls anytime you want
- Mix and match any male , futa and female characters
- Many new positions
- Moneyshot
- Boob jiggling (pc and vr )
- Hip thrusting (VR coming soon)
- Head thrusting for BJ positions (vr coming soon)
- Better support for PC and VR
- Much better graphics
- Huge performance optimization
- Custom positions that only accessible in specific scenes
- And many more small improvements
We are sure that you will love the SinVR 2024 but for those of you who may feel nostalgic we are keeping the original SinVR game in a beta version called “Legacy” so you can always swap between the 2 versions.
Stay tuned for new updates which will be coming soon.
Looking forward to getting your feedback and we hope you guys enjoy it.
Sincerely
The devil itself
Changed files in this update