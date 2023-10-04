SinVR 2024 is here

Sinners,

In the last 3 years we’ve been focusing on building a new version of SinVR and today we are ready to release it to the world .

SinVR 2024 has the following features:

Threesome mode (why settle for one girl?)

Swap the girls anytime you want

Mix and match any male , futa and female characters

Many new positions

Moneyshot

Boob jiggling (pc and vr )

Hip thrusting (VR coming soon)

Head thrusting for BJ positions (vr coming soon)

Better support for PC and VR

Much better graphics

Huge performance optimization

Custom positions that only accessible in specific scenes

And many more small improvements

We are sure that you will love the SinVR 2024 but for those of you who may feel nostalgic we are keeping the original SinVR game in a beta version called “Legacy” so you can always swap between the 2 versions.

Stay tuned for new updates which will be coming soon.

Looking forward to getting your feedback and we hope you guys enjoy it.

Sincerely

The devil itself