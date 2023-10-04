 Skip to content

Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 4 October 2023

Minor Patch (October 3, 2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added visual updates (higher resolution textures)
  • added red dot scopes on some weapons (AK47 and M16)
  • reduced recoil for M16
  • shotgun:
  • reduced fire rate
  • increased damage
  • reduced range
  • increased recoil
  • added silencer & upgraded sound to 'VanCity Nikolai's AK47'
  • removed RPG (for now)
  • Added more props to 'Dad's Workshop' level
  • Added FPS counter (press * to toggle on/off)
  • Updated materials on Rifleman character (helmet mesh)
  • Increased aim FOV on weapons with red dot scopes
  • Added X-Shot (test skin) weapon
  • FIxed collision issues with new objects in 'Dads Workshop' level

