- added visual updates (higher resolution textures)
- added red dot scopes on some weapons (AK47 and M16)
- reduced recoil for M16
- shotgun:
- reduced fire rate
- increased damage
- reduced range
- increased recoil
- added silencer & upgraded sound to 'VanCity Nikolai's AK47'
- removed RPG (for now)
- Added more props to 'Dad's Workshop' level
- Added FPS counter (press * to toggle on/off)
- Updated materials on Rifleman character (helmet mesh)
- Increased aim FOV on weapons with red dot scopes
- Added X-Shot (test skin) weapon
- FIxed collision issues with new objects in 'Dads Workshop' level
Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 4 October 2023
Minor Patch (October 3, 2023)
