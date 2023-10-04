NovaMundi – Clash on the Highlands [0.42.1]

NovaMundi is a procedural exploration game with tactical combat in which you lead a group of indigenous warriors and explorers to traverse the vast and dangerous territories of the Andean mountains seeking to unite the Muisca populations and prepare them to stand against the upcoming invasion efforts from European powers in the XVI century.

NovaMundi is available now on Steam Early Access! GET IT NOW (or wishlist it) if you like what you see!

Version 0.42 focuses in COMBAT, it’s the result of about two months of work of the team and, while there still some improvements to be done in the balancing, UI and visuals, it already changes a lot of how you much approach the game. Here are some of the most important changes brought by this version:

Combat

As promised in the previous update, you will now be able to change the weapons, armor and accessory equipped on your units; we implemented nor only a bunch of base weapons and armor, but also many magical, special and quality modifiers that affect the stats and special effects associated with each. Shields were also added, adding the possibility of fully blocking attacks in exchange of sacrificing a stat boost. There are also now Cursed items you cannot remove with variations of the magical effects of the uncursed item.

Closely related to this are the concepts of weapon and armor types, for instance “blunt” weapons are effective against “hard” armor. This is also reflected now in the floating UI in combat.

Enemies with an equipped ranged weapon will fall back to a stone knife when the enemies are at melee range; they switch back after the combat is over or they are able to put some air between them and their enemies.

The responsiveness of selecting units and changing commands has been improved greatly.

The battle loot calculations have been changed to not include food, and give weapons based on these equipped by the defeated enemies, damaging their quality level randomy.

A new item, the Condor’s Blessing, is featured as rewards in towns and can be used to level up.

Exploration

You can now be ambushed while camping, and you cannot camp or enter towns if you are being chased by an enemy.

The max number of units in your expedition is now 12.

Trade

Each town will now value items differently, which can be helpful to know where to buy and where to sell.

The inventory of the wandering merchants inventory reduced and randomized.

Perks

A lot of new perks implemented including Kiss of Chia, Follower of Huitaca, Gullible

And that’s it for now! I hope you find these changes exciting… we continue working towards the full release, keep an eye out!