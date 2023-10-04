1.5.21 - The Pawadin and Necropouncer!!

Our final two classes have arrived - the Pawadin and Necropouncer! This update also fixes several bugs.
- TWO new classes - the Pawadin and Necropouncer!
- Healthbars now show hitpoints
- Increased Purrthquake collision damage from 10 to 15
- Fixed bug that was causing players to exceed maximum hitpoints
- Fixed issue that prevented players from switching back to cursor mode from the victory screen
- Fixed aiming issues in bots
- Fixed issue where opening settings menu forced the player into fullscreen mode
- Can now skip the main menu cutscene by clicking/tapping the screen
- New sound effect for intro cutscene
