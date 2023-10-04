 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 4 October 2023

1.5.21 - The Pawadin and Necropouncer!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12350125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our final two classes have arrived - the Pawadin and Necropouncer! This update also fixes several bugs.

  • TWO new classes - the Pawadin and Necropouncer!
  • Healthbars now show hitpoints
  • Increased Purrthquake collision damage from 10 to 15
  • Fixed bug that was causing players to exceed maximum hitpoints
  • Fixed issue that prevented players from switching back to cursor mode from the victory screen
  • Fixed aiming issues in bots
  • Fixed issue where opening settings menu forced the player into fullscreen mode
  • Can now skip the main menu cutscene by clicking/tapping the screen
  • New sound effect for intro cutscene

