- Added Containers (Barrels store 10 food cards, Chests store 10 of one resource / tool card)
- You can now skip the stick drawing sequence by holding the space bar for a second
- Add a death status card that explains the reason why a corpse / carcass died
- Allow players to sacrifice stacks of any size on the altar card
- Removed trash card in favor of new and improved altar card
- Add an altar blood reward amount to each card that can be sacrificed on altar so rarer cards are more useful
- Make certain types of cards (buildings, people, and animals) have no supply (and also not able to be sacrificed on altar)
- Fixed bug where you couldnt make a farm if the soil was frozen
- Change faster sim speed to 4x instead of 2x
- Add a card shadow to make it easier to see where stacks will land when dropped
- Fix nighttime eating crashes
- Boosterpacks have their own scale like cards now that is adjusted when barns are added / destroyed
- Better tutorial
- If you have no food on the first night, the doll gives you a meat card so that you dont game over
WAGON Playtest update for 4 October 2023
Playtest v0.6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
