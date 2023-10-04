 Skip to content

WAGON Playtest update for 4 October 2023

Playtest v0.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12350087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Containers (Barrels store 10 food cards, Chests store 10 of one resource / tool card)
  • You can now skip the stick drawing sequence by holding the space bar for a second
  • Add a death status card that explains the reason why a corpse / carcass died
  • Allow players to sacrifice stacks of any size on the altar card
  • Removed trash card in favor of new and improved altar card
  • Add an altar blood reward amount to each card that can be sacrificed on altar so rarer cards are more useful
  • Make certain types of cards (buildings, people, and animals) have no supply (and also not able to be sacrificed on altar)
  • Fixed bug where you couldnt make a farm if the soil was frozen
  • Change faster sim speed to 4x instead of 2x
  • Add a card shadow to make it easier to see where stacks will land when dropped
  • Fix nighttime eating crashes
  • Boosterpacks have their own scale like cards now that is adjusted when barns are added / destroyed
  • Better tutorial
  • If you have no food on the first night, the doll gives you a meat card so that you dont game over

