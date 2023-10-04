 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 4 October 2023

Ezerath 1.001 (10/3)

Ezerath's Last Hope
  • Loot boxes (Every time you get EXP you have a 1/350 chance to give a loot box)
  • New items Weapon Loot Box, Helmet Loot Box, Armor Loot Box
  • 12 new items in loot boxes
Ezerath Plus

Ezerath Plus is not yet available, but is being worked on under the hood

  • Expansion of the forest added
  • New dungeon "Infested Reservoir"
  • New dungeon drop item "Fox Claws"
  • New dungeon drop item "Octopus Mask"
  • New dungeon drop item "Fox Hide Coat"
  • New monster drop Item "Fox Tooth Dagger"

