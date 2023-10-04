Ezerath 1.001 (10/3)

Ezerath's Last Hope
- Loot boxes (Every time you get EXP you have a 1/350 chance to give a loot box)
- New items Weapon Loot Box, Helmet Loot Box, Armor Loot Box
- 12 new items in loot boxes
Ezerath Plus
Ezerath Plus is not yet available, but is being worked on under the hood
- Expansion of the forest added
- New dungeon "Infested Reservoir"
- New dungeon drop item "Fox Claws"
- New dungeon drop item "Octopus Mask"
- New dungeon drop item "Fox Hide Coat"
- New monster drop Item "Fox Tooth Dagger"
