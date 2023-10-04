 Skip to content

Counterclocking update for 4 October 2023

Update: Ver. EA 0.2.2

Hi all,

This is a minor update. As I am considering the direction of how to add content, such as boss movement and stage designs, I have some little things fixed in this patch.

  • Large enemies now have a bigger collider box so less camera blocking
  • The main character now flashes red when he gets hit. Similarly, enemies will flash teal when hit. This should improve the situation read.
  • The saber swing sound is reworked. However, still not good. sound work will be one of the things on the to-do list.
  • Building and obstacles now turn transparent when intervening with the camera.
  • The lighting is brighter now in most of the stages with the cost of some performance
  • Some Buildings and backgrounds are baked into larger objects for better performance

The current plan I made for the game is simple, keep working on it until I am happy with the quality. That means I am aiming for full release by the end of the year, but if the project is not yet satisfying for me, it will be further postponed until it is made good. Sorry for the slow progression.

-Brain Hack Magic

