Mineko's Night Market update for 4 October 2023

Build V0.8.0.8 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Digging minigame now rewards 2-5 Clay/Sand per successful hit
  • Fixed resource booth showing up before Cliffside cleared
  • Properly unload Reward UI on digging minigame ends
  • Fixed Rockin Rolls not being donatable to the Market Food Museum
  • Fixed Nikko Follower mentioning wrong season during cutscene
  • Typo fixes

