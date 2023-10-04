- Digging minigame now rewards 2-5 Clay/Sand per successful hit
- Fixed resource booth showing up before Cliffside cleared
- Properly unload Reward UI on digging minigame ends
- Fixed Rockin Rolls not being donatable to the Market Food Museum
- Fixed Nikko Follower mentioning wrong season during cutscene
- Typo fixes
Mineko's Night Market update for 4 October 2023
Build V0.8.0.8 Changelog (PC/OSX)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762941
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update